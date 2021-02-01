WARNER — The Connors State Cowboys broke open a close game in the second half but then had to hang on for dear life at the end to pull out a 90-79 win over Western Oklahoma State in the Oklahoma Collegiate Athletic Conference opener Monday night at Melvin Self Fieldhouse.
After a nip-and-tuck first half that saw the Cowboys grab a 37-34 halftime lead, Connors’ two stalwart sophomores stepped up. Jahcoree Ealy put in 28 points including 12-of-12 from the charity stipe, and Jarquavious Cain, after getting just a couple of free throws in the first half, came on strong to score 13 in the second half.
“Those two guys are going to have carry the load for us because we have 10 new guys,” said Cowboys coach Bill Muse, his team now 4-0. “It’s still just game four for us and usually by now we’ve played close to 20 games so we’re still teaching and looking to find the pieces to go around Cain and Ealy.”
Connors had a 14-7 spurt to open the second half and eventually led by 15 points midway in the second period, But turnovers and some fancy three-point shooting by Western’s Zach Grodzki and Jalen Johnson whittled that lead down to just six with just under a minute to play.
The Cowboys also had a good outing from freshman guard Jordan Tillmon who had 18 points as well freshman point guard Brandon Taylor who chipped in 11 points.
Connors was 22-of-26 from the free-throw line in the second half while Western (4-1) was 12-of-16 while losing two players to fouls.
Women: Connors 63, Western 54
Nursing a one-point lead at the half, the Cowgirls (3-1) outscored the Lady Pioneers 16-5 in the third quarter to take a lead they would not relinquish.
“We got off to a slow start in the game. We really didn’t execute very well and had too many turnovers and I think that was one of the worst halves we’ve played all year,” said Connors coach Jamie Fisher. “We really locked in during the third quarter and played good defense and took care of the basketball much better. We lost a little focus in the fourth quarter and got complacent and I think a lot of that is just the fact that we haven’t played very many games so far.”
Sophomore Cheyanne Crain from Mounds sparked the Cowgirls with 20 points on the night including three long-range treys. On the inside, Muldrow product Chalynn Mayes scored 14 points, and sophomore guard Zee McCallister put in 12 points. Western (1-3) was led by Brianna Cotter who came off the bench to score 14 points.
•••
Next up for Connors: At Eastern State on Thursday.
