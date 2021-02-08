With starters Chalynn Mayes and Zee McCallister out of the lineup, the Connors State Cowgirls dug themselves a hole with a poor second quarter, battled back with a stronger third quarter but couldn’t get over the hump as they fell to Seminole State 52-46 in OCAC action on the road Monday night.
“We just didn’t rebound or play defense well in the second quarter and were outscored 14-5. We’ve got to put four quarters together to be successful,” said Cowgirls coach Jamie Fisher.
Connors trailed by 10 at halftime but fought back to within two points late in the game. But a clutch three-pointer by the Belles (4-2, 2-1) extended their lead and they were able to hang on for the win.
Jasmyn Taylor was the leading scorer for the Cowgirls with 14 points followed by Kionce’ Woods with 12 as Connors fell to 4-3 and 1-2. There was no information available on the men’s contest with Seminole by print edition deadline.
Connors will entertain Northern Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
