Area baseball all-state, all-star players announced
Three from the area made the Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association All-State teams.
Oktaha’s Austin Mann was selected at first base and Harley Shaffer as a utility player for the Small East.
For the Middle East, which has Vian’s John Brockman on the coaching staff, Wolverine Brett McElhaney made it as a designated hitter.
Making All-Star by Class: Michael Adair of Fort Gibson and T.J. Maxwell of Hilldale in 4A, Skylar Birdtail and Cody Jeanes of Sequoyah as well as McElhaney, Dylan Haring and Austin Taylor of Vian in 3A, and Mann and Schaffer in 2A.
The teams were selected based on available career numbers sent to the association. Only a few games had been played to start the 2020 season due to COVID-19. And due to the health crisis, the All-State games have been cancelled.
Connors State women’s basketball coach Jamie Fisher announced four graduating Cowgirls who have signed national letters to transfer to four-year basketball schools.
Following graduation and moving on are De’Asias Reid to Bethune Cookman, a NCAA Division I school in Jacksonville, Fla.; Lauren and Kailen Wright to Ouachita Baptist, a NCAA Division II school in Arkadelphia, Ark.; and Tatum Jones to NAIA Panhandle State University.
Reid, who averaged 14.5 points to lead the Cowgirls in scoring, also had offers from Chicago State, Missouri- Kansas City and Tennessee State.
Lauren Wright, who averaged 10.6 points a game and Kailen Wright, who averaged 3.5 points a game, had offers from Southern Arkansas and Midway University in Fremont, Neb.
Jones averaged 5.1 points a game, also had a scholarship offer from Midland University.
