CLAREMORE – Northeastern State men's basketball fell at Rogers State 74-67. The RiverHawks had four players score in double figures but lost 74-67 to Rogers State on Saturday.
In a game where 53 fouls were called, NSU (2-8, 2-8 MIAA) missed 15 free throws, going 23-of-38, 60.5 percent. Rogers was 26-of-33.
Freshman Dillon Bailey led Northeastern State with a career-high 16 points and was joined by three teammates in double figures. Brad Davis had 14 points and Trey Sampson and Troy Lock each added 11.
NSU closed the first half on a 9-0 run the final 4:07 of the contest and Bailey scored all of them to lead 30-26. He was 13-of-14 from the line for the contest.
"I thought our guys competed and that's what we asked them to do," head coach Ja Havens said. "We fought and now we just need to compete and execute a little better. If we make some more free throws and finish at the line a little better maybe we have a little better feeling at the end."
In the second half, the Hillcats (5-5, 5-5 MIAA) won at the free throw line converting on 23-of-26 while the RiverHawks shot 15-of-27. After Rogers State pushed its lead to 10 points late in the third quarter NSU got within five at the 2:37 mark.
On a positive note, physical 6-foot 4-inch senior Devonta Prince netted a career-high nine points and eight rebounds.
Rogers State was led by Devin Pullum with 31 points and Darraja Parnell turned in a double-double.
Northeastern State is at Central Missouri on Thursday.
