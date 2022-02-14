NORTHERN-TONKAWA 76, CONNORS 44 (W) — Tonkawa outscored CSC 26-3 in the third for a 58-24 advantage. Emma McCurtain had 10 points, the only CSC player in double figures. Mikaylin Glover had 9. CSC (8-19, 2-11) has lost seven straight.

UCF 76, TULSA 67 (M) — Brandon Mahan had 17 points and Darius Perry posted 12 points, six rebounds and five steals for UCF (15-8, 7-6 American Athletic Conference).  

Jeriah Horne had 18 points for the Golden Hurricane (8-16, 2-11). Darien Jackson added 16 points. Anthony Pritchard had 11 points.

NORTHERN-TONKAWA 82, CONNORS STATE 74 (M)— Jordan Tillmon was one of five Cowboys in double figures but a second-half surge by the hosts handed the Cowboys (22-5, 8-5) their second straight loss for only the second time this season. It was 38-33 Connors at  the half. Tillmon had 20 points, DJ Basey 17, Jahcoree Ealy 13, Jahmyl Fricas with 12 and Marquel Sutton had 1. 

KANSAS  76, OSU 62 (M) --  Ochai Agbaji scored 20 points and No. 6 Kansas (21-4, 10-2 Big 12)  saw all five starters score in double figures. Avery Anderson scored 15 points and Bryce Thompson added 11 for Oklahoma State (12-13, 5-8). 

 

Area college glance

Saturday’s Games

MEN

Oklahoma St. 81, W. Virginia 58

Kansas 71, Oklahoma 69

Fort Hays St. 66, NSU 57

Tulsa 83, Cincinnati 77

Oral Roberts 91, Kansas City 86

Crowley’s Ridge 106, Bacone 67

WOMEN

Texas 78, Oklahoma St. 63

Oklahoma St. 62, Texas Tech 58

Fort Hays St. 78, NSU 59

Temple 73, Tulsa 58

Crowley’s Ridge 83, Bacone 61

Monday’s Games

MEN

UCF 76, Tulsa 67

Northern-Tonkawa 82, Connors 74

Kansas 76, Oklahoma St. 62

WOMEN

Northern-Tonkawa 76, Connors 44

Tuesday’s Games

MEN

Texas at Oklahoma, 6 p.m.

Bacone at College of the Ozarks, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

WOMEN

Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., 6 p.m., Sooner Sports TV

Tulane at Tulsa, 6:30 p.m., ESPN Plus

Bacone at College of Ozarks, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

MEN

Newman at NSU, 7:30 p.m.

Western at Connors, 7:30 p.m.

Oral Roberts at N. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

WOMEN

Newman at NSU, 5:30 p.m.

Western at Connors, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

MEN

Tulsa at S. Florida, 11 a.m., ESPN Plus

Oklahoma at Iowa St., 1 p.m., ESPN Plus

Kansas St. at Oklahoma St., 1 p.m., ESPNU

Oral Roberts at N. Dakota, 1 p.m.

UCO at NSU, 3:30 p.m.

WOMEN

SMU at Tulsa, 1 p.m., ESPN Plus

UCO at NSU, 1:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at Iowa St., 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

WOMEN

Oklahoma St. at Kansas St., 3 p.m., ESPNU

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you