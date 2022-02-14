NORTHERN-TONKAWA 76, CONNORS 44 (W) — Tonkawa outscored CSC 26-3 in the third for a 58-24 advantage. Emma McCurtain had 10 points, the only CSC player in double figures. Mikaylin Glover had 9. CSC (8-19, 2-11) has lost seven straight.
UCF 76, TULSA 67 (M) — Brandon Mahan had 17 points and Darius Perry posted 12 points, six rebounds and five steals for UCF (15-8, 7-6 American Athletic Conference).
Jeriah Horne had 18 points for the Golden Hurricane (8-16, 2-11). Darien Jackson added 16 points. Anthony Pritchard had 11 points.
NORTHERN-TONKAWA 82, CONNORS STATE 74 (M)— Jordan Tillmon was one of five Cowboys in double figures but a second-half surge by the hosts handed the Cowboys (22-5, 8-5) their second straight loss for only the second time this season. It was 38-33 Connors at the half. Tillmon had 20 points, DJ Basey 17, Jahcoree Ealy 13, Jahmyl Fricas with 12 and Marquel Sutton had 1.
KANSAS 76, OSU 62 (M) -- Ochai Agbaji scored 20 points and No. 6 Kansas (21-4, 10-2 Big 12) saw all five starters score in double figures. Avery Anderson scored 15 points and Bryce Thompson added 11 for Oklahoma State (12-13, 5-8).
Area college glance
Saturday’s Games
MEN
Oklahoma St. 81, W. Virginia 58
Kansas 71, Oklahoma 69
Fort Hays St. 66, NSU 57
Tulsa 83, Cincinnati 77
Oral Roberts 91, Kansas City 86
Crowley’s Ridge 106, Bacone 67
WOMEN
Texas 78, Oklahoma St. 63
Oklahoma St. 62, Texas Tech 58
Fort Hays St. 78, NSU 59
Temple 73, Tulsa 58
Crowley’s Ridge 83, Bacone 61
Monday’s Games
MEN
UCF 76, Tulsa 67
Northern-Tonkawa 82, Connors 74
Kansas 76, Oklahoma St. 62
WOMEN
Northern-Tonkawa 76, Connors 44
Tuesday’s Games
MEN
Texas at Oklahoma, 6 p.m.
Bacone at College of the Ozarks, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
WOMEN
Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., 6 p.m., Sooner Sports TV
Tulane at Tulsa, 6:30 p.m., ESPN Plus
Bacone at College of Ozarks, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
MEN
Newman at NSU, 7:30 p.m.
Western at Connors, 7:30 p.m.
Oral Roberts at N. Dakota St., 7 p.m.
WOMEN
Newman at NSU, 5:30 p.m.
Western at Connors, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
MEN
Tulsa at S. Florida, 11 a.m., ESPN Plus
Oklahoma at Iowa St., 1 p.m., ESPN Plus
Kansas St. at Oklahoma St., 1 p.m., ESPNU
Oral Roberts at N. Dakota, 1 p.m.
UCO at NSU, 3:30 p.m.
WOMEN
SMU at Tulsa, 1 p.m., ESPN Plus
UCO at NSU, 1:30 p.m.
Oklahoma at Iowa St., 6 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
WOMEN
Oklahoma St. at Kansas St., 3 p.m., ESPNU
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.