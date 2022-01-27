Jordan Tillmon had a season-high 32 points and Connors State grabbed a road win, 88-79 over Seminole State on Thursday night.
Tillmon’s night was one of four in double figures for the Cowboys (20-3, 6-3 OCAC). Marquel Sutto.n had 19 points, DJ Basey had 12 points and Jahcoree Ealy had 10. Israel Hart had 24 for Seminole (16-4, 5-4).
NSU 60, Pitt State 54
NSU (9-9, 4-8 MIAA) let a sizable halftime lead that extended into the second half almost get away, but got its first win at Pittsburg, Kan., since 2001.
Quentin Hardrict’s 3 with :13 left got Pitt State (4-14, 3-9) to within one possession, 57-54. Dillon Bailey sank a pair of free throws two seconds later and Obi Agu added another free throw after a defensive rebound.
Rashad Perkins’ 3 had NSU up 44-27 with 13:01 to play before a 10-0 Pitt run over the next four minutes.
Bailey led the RiverHawks with 15 points. Christian Cook had 11.
Oral Roberts 100, Omaha 88
Max Abmas led four Golden Eagles (14-7, 8-2 Summit) with 28 points, including 6-of-11 from 3-point 3-point range. DeShang Weaver had 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Women:
Pitt State 71, NSU 69
Jayme Jackson’s jump shot at the buzzer gave Pitt State (12-7, 7-6 MIAA) the home win, just after Ashton Hackler’s 3-pointer tied it for NSU with 2.9 seconds left.
Maleeah Langstaff’s layup gave NSU (4-14, 2-10) its last lead, 66-65, with :25 left. Langstaff led NSU and all scorers with 26 points. She was 12-of-21 from the field and also had 10 rebounds and 4 assists.
Courtney Lee hit just her second 3-pointer of the season just as time expired in the third quarter to give the NSU a 51-48 lead.
Zaria Collins had 8 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists. Hackler had 12 points and Lee 11. Tristan Gregg led Pitt with 24 points.
Seminole 81, Connors 62
Connors fell to 8-15, 2-7 in OCAC play. Seminole is 12-5 and 5-3. No other information was available.
Omaha 64, Oral Roberts 55
Delaney Nix led four ORU players in double figures with 15 points. The Golden Eagles (10-10, 5-4) outscored Omaha 26-13 in the fourth to rally to the win.
