CONNORS 98, MID-AMERICA JV 36 — For the third consecutive night, the Connors State Cowboys had little trouble with an opponent as they rolled Wednesday night at Melvin Self Field House.
“We set up the schedule like this because when you get to the playoffs, you’ll have to play on three straight days and these were the opponents we could find at this time of the year,” said Cowboys head coach Bill Muse.
Connors (3-0) was up 17-0 before the Evangels got their first points five minutes into the game and led at halftime 55-18. Six Cowboys scored in double figures with Tulsa freshman Marquel Sutton leading the way with 18 points while another Tulsa product, Mason Alexander, had 17, Boston freshman Jhamyl Fricas scored 12, Jordan Tillmon and Xavier Glenn had 11 each and Sammy Mike netted 10 points.
“I think we improved some each night and I feel we have more depth this year then we’ve had in a while,” said Muse, who notched victory number 688 at Connors and moved into the number eight spot among wins for active junior college coaches.
The Cowboys will be on the road Saturday at Paris (Texas) Junior College and next Tuesday at Independence (Kan.) Community College.
“Those are both nationally recognized programs around the country and both have won national championships, so we’ll get a better feel of where we are after these games,” said Muse.
TULSA 84, NSU 53 — Shooting woes plagued the RiverHawks in their exhibition opener as they fell 84-53 at Tulsa Wednesday evening inside the TU Reynolds Center.
Northeastern State shot 21 of 68 from the field and connected on only four of their 29 attempts at the arc.
Newcomer Emeka Obukwelu paced the RiverHawks with 12 points and had six rebounds. Dillon Bailey was NSU’s second-leading scorer with 11 points off the bench.
Tulsa shot 47 percent on the floor, shooting 31-of-66 with three in double-figures. Sam Griffin led all players with 19 points.
The RiverHawks will officially open their season on Nov. 12 with a trip to Edmond as they face the University of Mary (N.D.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.