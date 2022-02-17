NSU 64, NEWMAN 57 (W) — NSU (6-19, 4-15) shot just 28.8 percent, including 1-of-18 to start, but went to the line 38 times, hitting 27 shots. Maleeah Langstaff had a game-high 25 points and was 14-of-18 from the free-throw line. Newman is 2-23 and 0-19.
NSU 85, NEWMAN 59 (M) — Five RiverHawks were in double figures — Christian Cook had 25, Dillion Bailey 12, Caison Hartloff 11, Emeka Obukwelu with 11 and Jaxon Jones with 10. Jones added 10 rebounds. Israel Barnes led Newman (4-19, 1-17 MIAA) with 22 points. NSU is 13-12 and 8-11.
N DAKOTA STATE 77, ORU 59 (M) — Visiting Oral Roberts totaled 25 second-half points, a season low for the team. Issac McBride had 23 points for the Golden Eagles (17-9, 11-4). Max Abmas added 21 points.
The Bison improve to 2-0 against the Golden Eagles for the season. North Dakota State defeated Oral Roberts 72-71 on Jan. 22.
