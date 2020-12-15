ORAL ROBERTS 96, BACONE 65 (M) — ORU never was threatened, but Bacone’s Dean Austin had the hottest hand in a contest at Tulsa on Tuesday.
Austin, an Oktaha ex, had a game-high 30 points, including six 3s on eight attempts, for the Warriors (1-10).
D’Mauria Jones led ORU and five in double figures with 13, but added 21 rebounds — a big reason ORU (3-3) had a 62-39 edge on the boards and led by as many as 37, 92-55, in the second half.
OKLAHOMA STATE 66, OKLAHOMA 53 (W) — Ja’Mee Asberrry had 19 points, Natasha Mack 16 and Taylen Collins 12 as the Cowgirls (3-2, 1-0) won on the road in Norman in their Big 12 opener. Sequoyah’s Lexy Keys had 5 points and three assists but fouled out of the game.
Taylor Robertson had 18 points to lead OU (1-4, 0-2), Gabby Gregory 14 and Skylar Vann 11.
Tuesday’s Games
MEN
Oral Roberts 96, Bacone 65
Wichita Stat e 69, Tulsa 65
WOMEN
Oklahoma State 66, Oklahoma 53
Wednesday
MEN
Oral Roberts at Oklahoma, 7 p.m. (FSO)
TCU at Oklahoma State, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday’s Games
MEN
NSU at Fort Hays St., 7:30 p.m.
WOMEN
NSU at Fort Hays St., 5:30 p.m.
