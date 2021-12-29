OKLAHOMA 89, WICHITA STATE 67 (W) — Career-high performances from Kelbie Washington, Skylar Vann and others led the Oklahoma women’s basketball team to an 89-67 victory over Wichita State on Wednesday to close the Sooners’ non-conference schedule.
Vann, who led the way with 21 points, made her first start of the season as Oklahoma (11-1) extended its winning streak to eight games — its longest in 15 years.
Playing without unanimous All-Big 12 preseason selection Madi Williams, the Sooners starting lineup of Washington, Kennady Tucker, Taylor Robertson, Vann and Scott combined for 77 points and 32 rebounds as it took control of the game in the second quarter and never looked back.
Washington became the first freshman in school history to notch a double-double with assists as she dished out a career-high 13 dimes and scored 11 points while adding six boards and five steals.
SMU 74, TULSA 69 -- Tulsa battled back from a large deficit in its American Athletic Conference opener, but eventually fell to SMU 74-69 in the Donald W. Reynolds Center on Wednesday evening.
The loss dropped Tulsa to 6-6, 0-1 in the American, while SMU’s seventh-straight win improved its record to 10-3 (1-0 AAC).
After trailing by as many as 19 in the second half, Darien Jackson cut the Mustang lead to 72-69 with 2:47 to play. On the ensuing possession, Sam Griffin stole the ball near midcourt, but was unable to convert the contested lefthanded layup on the other end. Tulsa would have multiple opportunities to get within one or tie but were unable to convert. Michael Weathers hit a pair of free throws with 10 seconds remaining to make it a two-possession game, 74-69, and an offensive foul on Horne ended the evening.
Griffin led the Hurricane in scoring with 14 points. He also had a game-high three steals. Anthony Pritchard set a career-mark with 12 points. Jackson had 11 points to go with five rebounds and Jeriah Horne notched his second-consecutive double-double as he recorded 10 points and tied his career high with 12 rebounds.
Preseason All-American Athletic Conference selection Kendric Davis had a game-high 26 points on 8-16 shooting (50 percent). However, Tulsa’s defense tightened up on him in the second half, holding him to seven points, forcing Davis to shoot 3-9 (33.3 percent) from the field and 1-7 (14.2 percent) from 3-point range.
