JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Northeastern State shot 66 percent from the field in the first half on Saturday but cooled off in the second half as the RiverHawks were beaten 76-68 by Lincoln.
Christian Cook led NSU in scoring for the seventh time this season with 17 points, Dillon Bailey had 12 and Tristan Green added 11 points.
Despite the hot shooting opening half for the RiverHawks, they only held a 41-38 advantage at the intermission, with Lincoln landing seven three-pointers. The Blue Tigers cooled at the arc in the second half but remained consistent from the field, shooting just over 50 percent in each half. Lincoln shot 6-for-7 from the field in the final six minutes, completing the game on a 20-7 run. LU's Sai Witt had ten of his 19 points in the Blue Tigers' rally.
Northeastern State shot 34.6 percent in the second half as they fall to 9-6, 6-5 in the MIAA.
Lincoln had three in double-figures to win its third consecutive game to improve to 10-4, 6-4 MIAA).
The RiverHawks will return home Wednesday to host Missouri Southern at 7:30 p.m.
Women
Lincoln 61, NSU 57
Courtney Lee turned in her fourth double-double of the season, but Northeastern State could not chase down Lincoln Saturday afternoon in a 61-57 road setback.
The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the RiverHawks over the Blue Tigers and dropped NSU to 5-10, 2-9 MIAA.
Lee grabbed a career-best 14 rebounds and had 11 points. Ashton Hackler led NSU in scoring for the fourth time this season with a game-high 19 points. Bri Wietelman turned in her second consecutive double-figure game off the bench with 13 points.
Jaylee Kindred had nine rebounds as the RiverHawks had a 42-37 advantage on the glass.
The final five minutes of the second quarter was the turning point of the game, and following a layup by Kindred to give NSU a 26-25, the Blue Tigers finished the half on a 10-2 run.
Northeastern State played from behind the rest of the way. They were on the verge of another late rally at Jason Gym after putting together a pair of buckets to narrow the LU advantage to 57-55 with 1:59 left in regulation. NSU wouldn't land another shot until the closing second after Lincoln iced the game at the free-throw line.
Lincoln had three in double-figures and won their second consecutive game to improve to 5-11, 3-7 MIAA.
The RiverHawks will return home to host Missouri Southern on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. inside the NSU Event Center.
