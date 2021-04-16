Senior forward Brady Manek has picked his destination for 2021-22, and it’s not back to Norman.
Manek, using his additional year of eligiblity, announced on Twitter Friday he will commit to North Carolina.
Manek was the third leading scorer for Oklahoma, averaging 10.8 points, as his role evolved over the course of the season.
Manek’s decision follows the decisions on Thursday by guards De’Vion Harmon and Alondes Williams to enter the transfer portal. Harmon was Oklahoma’s No. 2 scorer last season at 12.9 points per game. Williams, a JUCO transfer to OU, averaged 6.7 points and started 10 games as a junior before missing the Sooners’ two NCAA tournament games after testing positive for COVID-19.
Austin Reaves, Oklahoma’s top scorer last season, had announced his decision to enter the NBA draft.
This all comes after OU named Porter Moser to replace the retired Lon Kruger.
Moser did get his first signee this week in three-star guard Alston Mason of Blue Valley Northwest High School in Overland Park, Kan.
