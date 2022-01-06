EDMOND – A seven-minute scoreless run in the second quarter proved to be a difference-maker for the shorthanded NSU RiverHawks Thursday in a 69-52 loss at Central Oklahoma.
Entering the contest, Northeastern State has been idle since Dec. 18, with its first two games in 2022 postponed due to COVID protocols. Additionally, NSU was forced to play with its leading scorers and rebounders Maleeah Langstaff and Zaria Collins. The pair accounts for nearly half of the RiverHawks’ offensive output and boards.
The RiverHawks held Central to 36.6-percent shooting despite missing its offensive production while finishing with a slightly better 37.5percent.
The RiverHawks held their ground to Central early in the first half, trailing the Bronchos by three following the opening stanza. With a pair of treys, Hackler pulled NSU within one, 19-18, at the 7:05 mark in the second quarter. However, the NSU offense stalled for the remainder of the half, shooting 0-for-6 and committing four turnovers to trail 29-18 at the intermission.
Northeastern State continued to trail by double-digits the rest of the way, with UCO leading as many as 22 in the fourth quarter.
Maegan Lee led the RiverHawks (2-9, 0-5 MIAA) in scoring with 14 points, Courtney Lee had a career-high 12 points off the bench, Ashton Hackler added 10.
Kelsey Johnson paced UCO (9-5, 5-3) with 20 points.
Northeastern State will have a day off before heading to Wichita, Kan., to face Newman this Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
Men: UCO 80, NSU 65
EDMOND – Northeastern State couldn’t carry the momentum of a hot finish to the first half and dropped an 80-65 contest to rivals Central Oklahoma Thursday evening in Hamilton Field House.
The win was the eighth consecutive for UCO and snapped a Northeastern State five-game win streak in the series history.
Northeastern State would commit 18 turnovers which UCO cashed in for 23 points. The RiverHawks finished the night as the better shooting team overall, edging UCO with 49.0-percent to their 48.3 ercent. Central had 11 extra possessions, thanks to the NSU miscues.
Rebounding was near even with UCO holding onto a 30-29 lead, with both teams making 11 three-pointers.
Christian Cook turned in his sixth career 20-point game with 20 to lead NSU. Rashad Perkins scored 19 off the bench, and Emeka Obukwelu was a rebound short of a double-double with nine boards and 16 points.
Cam Givens led Central (12-2, 7-1) with 23 points.
Northeastern State plays Newman on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.