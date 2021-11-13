EDMOND -- Northeastern State's offense struggled to find its rhythm as they fell 66-58 to Northwestern Oklahoma Saturday afternoon.
Much of the problems for the RiverHawks (1-1) came from long range as they went 5-25 from the arc.
Rashad Perkins paced the RiverHawks with 14 points off the bench. Christian Cook had 12, and Jaxon Jones added 11.
Emeka Obukwelu led the team with nine rebounds and had eight points.
Northeastern State shot 36.7-percent (22-60) on the floor and was out-rebounded 45-to-34. The Rangers had a 14-to-4 advantage on second-chance points. Like NSU, the Rangers struggled offensively and was out-shot, going 36.2-percent (21-58).
The RiverHawks trailed as many as 20 in the final ten minutes but erupted on a 17-2 run on 7-for-11 shooting. With 4:02 left in the game, they clawed back within seven (57-50) of the Rangers. However, they couldn't narrow the gap further as Northwestern moved to a weekend split, going 1-1 overall.
Northeastern State missed their first 16 three-point attempts until Jones hit one with 8:03 left in the game.
Northwestern had four in double-figures, with Matej Drgon having 13 points off the bench.
The RiverHawks will return home to host Arlington Baptist Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Women
EDMOND -- A big third quarter with four players in double-figures carried the RiverHawks to a 73-56 win over Northwestern Oklahoma Saturday afternoon.
Jessica Barrow dropped 20 points to lead all scorers on the floor, and Maleeah Langstaff had her first double-double in her second start at NSU with ten points and ten rebounds. Zaria Collins had 15 points, and Aubrey Brown added 11 with seven assists.
Ashton Hackler played 20 minutes off the bench and had nine points.
The RiverHawks (1-1) didn't have a great shooting day going 37.9-percent (25-66) but forced 21 turnovers and out-scored the Lady Rangers 28-3 on miscues. Northeastern State's defense had nine steals and five blocks. Langstaff would have four, the most for an NSU player in over two seasons.
After Morgan Lee sank a three to open the game, Northeastern State rallied from a run of 13 unanswered points by the Lady Rangers. Despite shooting 3-for-16 through the opening ten minutes, the RiverHawks trailed 17-11.
Northeastern State found its offensive footing in the second quarter behind four treys and nine points from Barrow to eat away at the Lady Ranger lead into the half trailing only by 35-32.
Brown hit a trey to start the second half to tie the game, and Collins followed up with a bucket to give NSU their first lead since the opening minute. The RiverHawks never looked back, shooting 11-for-19 in the third quarter and out-scoring Northwestern 27-13.
Trailing 59-48 in the final ten minutes, Northwestern turned in a disastrous fourth quarter going missing nine straight buckets shooting 1-for-9. In the final second of the game, a jumper prevented the quarter shutout from the field as the RiverHawks coasted to the finish.
Northeastern State out-rebounded the Lady Rangers 38-to-35 and limited themselves to ten turnovers.
Northwestern (0-2) had three in double-figures, with Bailey Brown leading her team with 18 points.
The RiverHawks return home Wednesday to face Bacone in a non-conference contest at 5:30 p.m.
