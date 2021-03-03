Northeastern State will close out the 2020-21 men's basketball schedule in odd fashion.
Having not qualified for the MIAA Conference Tournament, the RiverHawks finish the way they might otherwise start a year -- with an exhibition, and this one coming in Tulsa against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Thursday. Tipoff is noon.
In the 22 games on the regular-season schedule, the RiverHawks will have six that were postponed. Over one-fourth of NSU's regular season was played in the final eight days.
NSU is 5-17, Tulsa 10-11.
Brad Davis had 18 points in Saturday's regular season finale, a 78-76 win over Rogers State.
NSU's women are done. They lost to Rogers State 62-59 on Saturday despite Zaria Collins' game-high 23 points. The women finished 6-16.
