TAHLEQUAH – Northeastern State made the opening bucket and never relinquished the lead Saturday and blasted Rogers State 78-57 in a one-sided contest.
Christian Cook turned in his 12th career 20-point game, leading both teams with 21, and Dillon Bailey had 20 points and six rebounds. Obi Agu had nine points off the bench and five boards.
Saturday's win is the largest margin of victory for either team in the series history as the RiverHawks improve to 6-3, 3-2 MIAA.
Rashad Perkins led NSU with nine rebounds as the RiverHawks grabbed seven more than RSU off the glass with 40. In second-chance points, Northeastern State held a 13-8 advantage.
"I thought we did a good job of guarding together, and that's the key. They (Rogers State) are really good at spacing you out … our guys competed and stuck with it, and we did a better job on the offensive glass, which is a key because I think they do a great job of attacking it and defending on the glass," said head coach Ja Havens.
"From a defensive side, that was a really good effort to hold them to 32 percent. That's pretty high-level defense."
The Hillcats (7-4, 3-2 MIAA) were limited to a trio of 3-pointers as they suffered their worst shooting night of the season. Joey Saracco had a double-double with 12 points and a game-high 11 rebounds.
Northeastern State will be off until Dec. 31, when the RiverHawks will travel to face top-ranked Northwest Missouri.
Women
ROGERS STATE 54, NSU 45 – Rogers State pulled away in the fourth quarter and handed Northeastern State a 54-45 setback Saturday afternoon inside the NSU Event Center.
The Hillcats played from behind for most of the game until a run of 13 unanswered points midway through the fourth quarter carried RSU to its third consecutive win on NSU's court.
Tess Talo Tomokino and Courtney Lee paced NSU with 13 points, Patrycja Pawlata grabbed six rebounds in her first career start.
Shooting woes plagued both teams Saturday, especially at the arc, where it was a combined 1-of-24 afternoon. The RiverHawks were 25 percent from the field and only made 12 buckets, their lowest total since November 2018.
Kaya Goldsby led RSU with 18 points as they snapped a four-game skid to move to 3-8, 1-4 MIAA.
Saturday's loss for NSU is its fourth consecutive as they drop to 4-5, 1-4 MIAA. Northeastern State will be idle until Dec. 31, when the RiverHawks travel to Northwest Missouri.
