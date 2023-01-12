Northeastern State had five players in double-figures as they dug themselves out of a double-digit first-half deficit to best Central Missouri 74-63 on Thursday evening.
NSU was down 15 points with nine minutes left in the first half, cut the deficit to three at the half, then scored the first six points of the second half and never trailed from there.
Tylor Arnold paced both teams with a season-high 19 points and a team-high eight rebounds, with five assists and three steals. Dillon Bailey scored 15 points, Rashad Perkins 14 and Christian Cook added 10. Obi Agu came off the bench with 12 points.
Thursday is NSU’s second consecutive road victory as they improve to 9-5 overall (6-4 MIAA). CMU fell to 7-9 and 3-7.
Women: CMU 79, NSU 64
Bri Wietelman paced NSU (5-9, 2-8 MIAA) with 16 points off the bench and added three blocks. Ashton Hackler had 14 points, and Courtney Lee led the team with nine rebounds. Leading unbeaten CMU 14-0, 10-0) was Brooke Littrell with 29 points.
