Northeastern State used a 31-point first-quarter, kept Bacone to two second-quarter points, led 47-11 at the half and went on to an 89-33 victory at the NSU Event Center on Wednesday.
NSU shot 33-of-82 (40.2 percent) and held the Lady Warriors to 13-of-52 (25 percent.
The RiverHawks (1-1) won going away despite connecting on just 7 percent (2-of-27) from 3-point range. They didn’t need it. They outrebounded Bacone 62-27 and had a scoring edge off 33 turnovers (37-2) and second-chance points (15-2).
Maleeah Langstaff led four RiverHawks in double figures with 18. Jessica Burrow had 14, Meagan Lee 12 and Morgan Lee with 11.
Bacone (1-10) was led by a pair of 6-point efforts from Taisha Big Crow and Andee Ellis.
