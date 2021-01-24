JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. --The RiverHawks withstood a game-tying buzzer-beater in regulation by Lincoln, and Zaria Collins broke a 29-year-old record Saturday as the Northeastern State won a drag out 89-79 double-overtime battle at Lincoln.
Collins paced both teams with a career-high 26 points and took 29 shots against the Blue Tigers, surpassing the previous mark by three, which was set by Stacy Johnson on Jan. 22, 1992. The sophomore was two points short of matching an individual high scoring mark for NSU under fourth-year head coach Fala Bullock.
Britney Ho recorded her first career double-double with a career mark of 13 rebounds and was one short of matching her best scoring effort with 12 points.
The win for the RiverHawks came in a critical stretch for the team with just ten games left in the regular season after Saturday. Northeastern State improves to 4-8 overall and in MIAA action and keeps pace for a shot at a top-eight spot for the Association's tournament that will happen in the first week of March.
"Our team is fighting to get into the conference tournament this year, and through all of the challenges, every little detail has to be looked over," said Bullock. "I thought our kids got in there and grinded. I've had a couple of really close, tight finishes, but this was one of the most fun that I've ever been a part of."
"To see our girls toughen up and finish at the free-throw line, expand our lead, build our confidence to know that we can go on the road and finish. It was huge; I'm so proud of them, I want them to keep doing it, maybe not in a double-overtime fashion like we did, but definitely looking forward to more wins."
Lincoln took advantage of a cool fourth quarter by the RiverHawks and trimmed down a double-digit lead on ten unanswered points. The Blue Tigers connected on one trey all afternoon, made it count, and put them back 52-51 with 8:16 left.
NSU looked prime to take the game in regulation, but a late turnover on an inbound pass on Lincoln's side of the court set up a one-handed jumper from 12 feet out to tie the game at 62-62.
After reaching a stalemate in the first extra five minutes, player attrition came into NSU's favor. The Blue Tigers lost one of their leading scorers and its top post player in the second overtime. An 11-2 run for NSU was too much for Lincoln to overcome as the RiverHawks took their fourth straight over the Blue Tigers.
All five of NSU's starters were in double-figures on Saturday. Shae Sanchez had ten points, seven assists, and six rebounds, Morgan Lee and Maegan Lee both had 13.
AJ Bradley led the Blue Tigers (0-12, 0-12 MIAA) with 20 points.
Lincoln 91, NSU 78
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Northeastern State RiverHawks (2-10 in MIAA) were 10-24 from 3-point distance for the game but a hot shooting Lincoln Blue Tiger (7-3 in MIAA) run was too much to overcome in a 91-76 loss to close out the Missouri road trip.
The RiverHawks were led by senior Troy Locke with 16 points and he was joined in double-figures by classmate Brad Davis with 10 and freshman Christian Cook tallied 15. The RiverHawks, as a collective group, shot well at 49.1 percent, 10-24 from 3-point range and made a season-best 83.3 percent of their attempts at the free throw stripe.
However, Lincoln matched the shooting effort. It made 80.0 percent through the first six minutes of the game to jump out to a 10-point lead, but Cook willed NSU back into the game. His steal and breakaway, in which he was fouled at the other end, enlivened the RiverHawks with 11:36 remaining. The freshman immediately made sure his presence was known converting an and-1 jumper in front of the Blue Tigers bench the very next possession. Cook had 12 points in the half.
The RiverHawks outscored the Blue Tigers 18-9 across 7:21 in the middle of the first half and forced seven turnovers to knot the game at 27 points apiece with 7:15 remaining. The Blue Tigers, however, responded closing the half on an 18-13 run.
"I thought we fought back well. We've got to start with better energy," head coach Ja Havens said. "They (Lincoln) took the ball where they wanted to and got us in transition too many times … but credit our guys they came back and chipped into it to make a run in the second half. There were a couple of stretches where they got hot and got away from us."
At halftime, Northeastern State trailed by seven 45-38 and all but one RiverHawk had scored.
Coming out of the locker room NSU was cold from the floor while the Blue Tigers shot 66.7 percent outscoring the RiverHawks 15-4 before head coach Ja Havens called timeout with 15:31 left to play. Senior Troy Locke scored the first eight points of the stanza for Northeastern State while Lincoln pulled out to an 18-point lead.
Senior Brad Davis and Cook interspersed three 3-pointers as they looked to keep pace with Lincoln bringing the RiverHawks within their closest margin of 14 the rest of the way at the 10:42 mark, but the home nets allowed for 7-19 shooting from distance for the Blue Tigers in the second half. Although the Blue Tigers got hot from distance the RiverHawks also did so as well making seven on 12 attempts.
"We shot well enough to win a game at just under 50 percent, but we gave up 50.7 percent and turned it over 19 times and gave up 14 offensive rebounds," Havens said of his team that forced 16 turnovers itself and had six steals.
The Blue Tigers won the battle of the boards by 11 and had 20 fast break points. They were led by Quinton Drayton with 25 points and Cameron Potts notched a triple-double.
Northeastern State returns to the home to host Pitt State Thursday at 7:30 inside the Event Center. It begins the back half of the RiverHawks' schedule.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.