TAHLEQUAH — A slow start for Northeastern State dug too deep a hole and the RiverHawks fell 68-62 to Pitt State at the NSU Event Center on Thursday night.
NSU (2-11 overall, 2-11 MIAA) fell behind by as many as 16, 36-20 late in the first half before Obi Agu’s layup with :34 left until the break. The RiverHawks for the half were 8-of-24 from the field and had 11 turnovers.
NSU got within single digits halfway through the second half but would not get any closer than four when Trey Sampson’s 3 made it 66-62 with :05 left.
Sampson led NSU with 21 points. He had 13 rebounds. Troy Locke had 12. Zach Burch’s 17 led Pitt (7-6, 7-6).
Women:
Pitt State 62, NSU 50
Northeastern State (4-9, 4-9) struggled offensively Thursday night at home, hitting just 21 of 64 shots (32.8 percent) and were worse from 3-point range, going 3-of-13 (23.1 percent). Overall Pitt State was 28-of-55.
Zaria Collins led NSU with 21 points and added 13 rebounds. Morgan Lee was the only other scorer in double figures. Sequoyah ex Cenia Hayes had just 4 points in 24 minutes on 2-of-12 shooting.
The RiverHawks led 11-5 in the first quarter and 13-12 at the end of the period but trailed from then on, going down 17 points, 65-48, with a little under a minute to go.
Kaylee DaMitz led Pitt (4-8, 4-8) and all scorers with 25 points.
••••
Both NSU squads host Missouri State on Saturday,
