TAHLEQUAH – NSU had six in double-digit scoring as they needed two overtime periods to outlast Nebraska-Kearney 97-90 Monday evening.
Rashad Perkins was a catalyst off the bench scoring 13 of his team-high 24 points in overtime as the RiverHawks picked up their first home win over the Lopers since January 2014. Monday is the third straight home contest against the Lopers to go to overtime and the first double-overtime game since Feb. 2, 2018, against Fort Hays State.
Northeastern State improves to 8-5 with the win and 3-4 in MIAA play.
Perkins flirted with a triple-double with nine rebounds and a game-high seven assists.
Tylor Arnold was a rebound short of a double-double with 20 points, his best scoring effort since Nov. 20 at Oklahoma Christian.
Emeka Obukwelu had 16 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. Christian Cook scored 13; Obi Agu had 12 and Dillon Bailey added 10 points.
Cook saved the RiverHawks in regulation, hitting an open 3-pointer with 12 seconds remaining to send things to overtime.
NSU scored the first five points and never trailed in the first overtime period. However, they faded, shooting a cold 0-for-3 in the final two minutes as the Lopers evened the game up at 80 to force the second overtime period.
The teams were tied at 90 with 1:28 left in the second overtime period before Perkins hit his fourth trey of the night to put the RiverHawks ahead. A key turnover in the following UNK possession would force the Lopers to foul where Northeastern State iced the game at the line.
The RiverHawks shot 46.1 percent (35-76) from the field and outrebounded the Lopers (5-8, 1-6 MIAA) 46-42.
Northeastern State will be on the road for the rest of the week, traveling to Edmond Thursday evening to face Central Oklahoma.
