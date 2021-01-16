CLAREMORE — Zaria Collins paced the RiverHawks win 18 points. Cenia Hayes had her third double-double of the season, but Northeastern State's shooting struggles handed them a 58-53 loss at Rogers State on Saturday afternoon.
The RiverHawks never led and trailed as many as nine points to the Hillcats, who snapped a four-game skid with the win. At the hoop, NSU shot A season-low 32.3-percent (21-of-65) and 2-of-11 at the arc.
"It's hard when you start off and challenging yourself in executing your offense to give you open looks at the basket, and it's going to end up costing you if you can't hit those shots. We battled back in the second half, it got a little bit better, but you got to make shots if you want to win the game," said head coach Fala Bullock.
"We waited a little too late to turn up the heat..we started behind at the half, and the hole was hard to dig ourselves out of when you are just trying to play catchup."
Hayes finished the contest with 13 points and 11 rebounds, Cielo McClain had seven points off the bench in 17 minutes.
Northeastern State (3-7, 3-7 MIAA) won the rebounding battle by four with 41, their second-best outing of the season. Rogers State (2-7 2-7 MIAA) was led by Samariah Thompson, who had a game-high 20 points.
The RiverHawks will remain on the road this next week and head to Central Missouri on Thursday.
