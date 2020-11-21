Cenia Hayes passed the 1,000-point barrier and finished with 24 points in Northeastern State’s 82-74 win over Missouri Western Saturday, putting the RiverHawk women at 2-0 on the season.
Hayes’ layup at 7:58 to play put the Sequoyah High grad over the four-digit mark.
The lead changed hands five times before Morgan Lee drained a 3 at the 4:29 mark of the opening quarter to make it a 16-13 NSU advantage.
NSU would hold it into the second quarter only to go behind one before Britney Ho’s layup made it 37-36.
Jordan Cunningham’s 3 with 4:33 to go in the third to tie the game at 52 was as close as Missouri Western would make it the rest of the way.
Zaria Collins’ free throws with 3:58 to play in the period made it 54-52 and the RiverHawks didn’t look back, going on an 8-0 run and in the fourth, bumping it to 12, 73-61 on her layup off the break with 7:05 to go. Collins finished with 19 points.
Britney Ho had 14.
NSU is back in action Nov. 28 at home against Emporia State. The NSU men will open on that night as part of the doubleheader after being postponed twice due to COVID-19 issues.
