WICHITA, Kan. – Northeastern State's second-half comeback attempt fell short Wednesday evening in a 74-66 loss at Newman.
The setback to Newman and a Central Oklahoma 78-69 win over Rogers State drops NSU three games back with the same number remaining on the schedule for the final transfer spot for the MIAA Tournament held by UCO. Ten teams will advance to the MIAA postseason basketball tournament.
Despite shooting just below 30 percent for the game, NSU whittled down a 16-point Newman advantage to four points with 41 seconds left in regulation following an Ashton Hackler three-pointer. Newman iced the game at the free throw line while NSU missed its final two field goal attempts in the remaining time.
The RiverHawks were sent to the line a season-high 30 times, making 25 at the charity stripe, and they held an 11-to-4 advantage on second-chance points.
Courtney Lee turned in her fifth double-double performance of the season with 16 points and matched her season high with 14 rebounds. Jaylee Kindred had 13 points and six rebounds. Ashya Harris led the bench with nine points in 15 minutes of action.
Newman never trailed Wednesday and opened the contest by scoring ten unanswered points to sweep the season series win NSU and improve to 8-16 (5-14 MIAA).
The RiverHawks fall to 6-17 (3-16 MIAA) and will travel to Central Oklahoma Saturday for their final regular season road contest.
