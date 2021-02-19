WICHITA, Kansas – Northeastern State (6-14 in MIAA) women's basketball had three players score in double figures and outrebounded Newman (3-16 in MIAA) by 20 in a 76-63 victory.
The RiverHawks (6-14) were led by Zaria Colllins' 24 points and 17 rebounds. Isabella Regaldo had 18 points and Cenia Hayes 16.The latter two made five 3-pointers apiece. Collins' 17 were the most since Hayes had the same stat line at Nebraska-Kearney on Jan. 12, 2019.
"[We had] great 3-point shooting today from Cenia and Bella," RiverHawks coach Fala Bullock said. "What an incredible off-the-bench performance [Regalado] had. Our whole team was shooting well and everybody ready to shoot. I was impressed by the willingness to share the ball and put teammates in position to receive the ball."
Hayes came out firing from deep for the second consecutive game hitting back-to-back 3-pointers to give NSU an early 6-0 advantage. The Jets, however, went on a 12-0 run to get back into the game.
At halftime, NSU trailed by two, 36-34, and Collins had nearly notched a double-double with nine points to go with nine boards.
Up 48-47, the RiverHawks went on a 16-4 run to take control. During that run, Regalado made three 3-pointers and NSU held Newman scoreless for six minutes into the fourth quarter.
The Jets made a late push to get within nine but NSU closed the door on a 6-2 run.
NSU shot 40.0 percent from deep which is the best since they made 15 at Emporia State on Feb. 4 and the five makes for Regalado were a career-high while Hayes tied her career-high. Collins made 10 of her 12 attempts for the game. Scoring 76 points were the most in regulation since the 84-82 setback at Pitt State Dec. 5.
On the glass, NSU pulled down 15 offensive boards and are now 3-3 in 2020-21 when outrebounding an opponent. The plus-20 margin, 44-24, was the best in the Bullock era.
"[Zaria] was cleaning up a lot defensively and I was excited to see us win that defensive battle. That was a big double-double," Bullock said. "We were really good about finding the body, boxing out, and clearing the rebound."
The Jets were led by Makayla Hayes with 13 points.
NSU visits Central Oklahoma to close the road slate Saturday at 1:30 p.m. The Bronchos controlled the glass in its Jan. 7 71-44 win in Tahlequah.
Newman 74, NSU 66 (men)
WICHITA, Kan. — In a night that featured 12 ties, Newman finished on a 13-1 as the RiverHawks began a regular-season ending six games in 10 days.
The Jets missed their first 11 three-pointers of the night but made them when they counted, making three of their final four. Newman's final trey with 51 seconds remaining proved to be the dagger for the RiverHawks, with the Jets breaking a 66-66 tie.
Despite shooting the ball overwhelmingly better than Newman, the RiverHawks couldn't keep them off the free-throw line. Newman scored 29 points, a season-high for a team facing NSU, and was 82.9-percent at the stripe.
"We weren't able to get a stop down the stretch; I think we made one defensive stop in the final five minutes," said head coach Ja Havens. "They got to the free-throw line repeatedly,we had a hard time keeping them off the foul line...credit to them for making all those free throws. They were 29 for 35. That's pretty good but not good for us."
Brad Davis paced the RiverHawks in scoring for the fourth time this season with 13 points. Trey Sampson had 12 but was limited to just one in the second half. Obi Agu scored 11, and DeVonta Prince paced the bench with 11, which was also his career-high.
Trey Locke had eight points and led the team with career-high nine rebounds. As a team, NSU trailed the Jets 34-32 on the glass.
The RiverHawks made 25 of their 53 shots from the field, while Newman (3-16, 3-16 MIAA) shot 21-for-55.
Newman's Joel Boyce paced both teams on the court with 22 points off the bench.
