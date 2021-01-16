MORGANTOWN, W. Virginia — Oklahoma State's women's basketball team wrapped up its two-game road swing with a 67-59 loss to West Virginia on Saturday afternoon inside WVU Coliseum.
The two teams got off to a sloppy start, combining for 12 turnovers in the first quarter. Despite six points in the period from senior Natasha Mack, the Cowgirls trailed, 15-13 at the break.
OSU used a 7-0 run to move in front 20-17 early in the second quarter. The Cowgirl defense held the Mountaineers scoreless the final five minutes of the half, but converted just one of their final eight shot attempts and went scoreless the final three minutes of the period.
OSU led 28-25 at the half.
The Cowgirls used another 7-0 run capped by a trey from junior Ja'Mee Asberry, who finished with 12 in the quarter, to extend the margin to double figures for the first time at 40-30, forcing a WVU timeout. However, the Mountaineers answered with an 11-0 run to get within one at 42-41. OSU clung to a 45-43 lead heading into the final 10 minutes of the contest.
The two teams traded the lead throughout the final period before WVU used an 8-0 run to pull in front for good at 58-52 with 2:30 remaining.
Mack tallied her sixth consecutive double-double, finishing with 15 points and 12 rebounds, while Asberry scored a game-high 24 points.
Sequoyah freshman Lexy Keys had 7 points.
The Cowgirls will be back in action on Wednesday when they host Baylor at 6:30 p.m
