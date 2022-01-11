Oklahoma State a 7-0 run in the last 1:32 to almost get the game into single-digits but lost on the road to West Virginia 70-60 on Tuesday.
Bryce Williams had 12 points but was 4-of-12 from the field. The Cowboys (8-5, 1-1) shot 39.7 percent, 23-of-58 from the field and 5-of-19 from 3-point range. Isaac Likekele had 11 points. Avery Anderson had 9 but was 3-of-13 shooting and missed all five of his 3-pointers.
Jalen Bridges led the Mountaineers (12-2, 1-1) and all scorers with 22 points.
Missouri Southern 72, NSU 71
TAHLEQUAH – Northeastern State had four in double-figures, but they were upended late by Missouri Southern 72-71 on Tuesday at the Event Center.
The setback is the third consecutive for the RiverHawks (8-8, 3-7). Despite being out-shot and out-rebounded, Missouri Southern left with the win leading for just 1:01. Turnovers plagued NSU throughout the night but proved to be even more costly in the final five minutes, where Southern forced three.
The dagger turned out to be NSU’s 15th miscue on the night with 37 seconds remaining that led to the eventual game-winning basket.
Southern recorded 13 steals on NSU’s offense and outscored them 16-6 on turnovers.
Emeka Obukwelu had a game-high 20 points and turned in his second consecutive double-double with 10 rebounds.
Dillon Bailey scored 13, and Christian Cook added 11. Ryan Gendron turned in a career-high 10 points and six rebounds off the NSU bench.
Lawson Jenkins paced the Lions (8-4, 5-1) off the bench with 19 points.
NSU squads will host Rogers State on Saturday.
Women
Missouri Southern 78, NSU 62
TAHLEQUAH — Down 18-14 after leading briefly early, the RiverHawks were doubled-up in the second quarter and fell to 3-10, 1-6 MIAA.
The Lions (8-5, 5-3) were led by true freshman guard Lacy Stokes with 23 points going 9-of-18 from field while providing eight assists, seven rebounds and four steals. Junior guard/forward Amaya Johns had a season-high 18 points going 8-of-15 from the field while swatting away two shots. Junior guard/forward Layne Skiles finished with 15 points going 5-of-8 from 3-point range.
Maleeah Langstaff had a career-high 24 points for NSU followed by Zaria Collins with 17 and Ashton Hackler with 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.