Oklahoma State didn’t take pity on the Iowa State Cyclones in their Big Monday matchup in Ames, Iowa, winning 81-60.
The Cyclones were playing their first game since Jan. 9, with their previous four games being postponed due to COVID-19 protocol, and were still short-handed due to protocols. They suited up just eight players – six scholarship players – and were without three of their top four leading scorers on the season.
But OSU didn’t feel sorry for them, as the Cowboys were still playing without freshman Cade Cunningham, the Big 12 Conference’s leading scorer.
Instead it was fellow freshmen Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe and Rondel Walker – who did not play in Saturday’s game against Baylor due to COVID-19 protocol – who helped the Cowboys to .500 in conference play.
Despite playing without some of its top scoring threats, Iowa State (2-8, 0-6) did come out quick against the Cowboys (10-4, 4-4). Iowa State started the game on a 13-2 run, but was unable to sustain it.
Oklahoma State kept chipping away at the early deficit before putting together its own 13-0 run to get the lead deep into the first half.
The Cowboys edged their lead out to 10 points before the halftime break, closing the final 10 minutes on a 27-10 run.
Most of the damage throughout the contest for the Cowboys came from Moncrieffe, who scored a game-high 22 points – knocking down 11 of 17 from the field – and ripped down 12 rebounds to lead Oklahoma State to a 49-19 advantage in rebounding.
He wasn’t the only Cowboy to reach the 20-point plateau. Walker, who went 7 of 12 from the field (including 4 of 8 from 3-point range), scored 20 points himself.
Oklahoma State had two other scorers finish with double digits, including a perfect 7-for-7 shooting night from Kalib Boone for 15 points, and an 11-point night from Avery Anderson III. On the flip side, Iowa State had just two players finish with double digits.
Oklahoma State hosts Arkansas on Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge at 3 p.m.
