IRVING, Texas — Oklahoma State’s Jim Littell was tabbed the Big 12 coach of the year after the Cowgirls, picked in preseason balloting to finish eighth, set a program record with 13 conference wins and tied West Virginia for second in the regular-season standings.
It is Littell’s second time in his 10 seasons being recognized as the league’s top coach, the other coming in 2016.
Baylor junior NaLyssa Smith has been named the Big 12 women’s basketball player of the year after leading the No. 6 Lady Bears in scoring and rebounding as they won their 11th regular-season conference title in a row.
Lady Bears guard DiJonia Carrington, a graduate transfer from Stanford, won two individuals awards in a vote by the league’s 10 coaches revealed Wednesday: She was named the league’s top sixth player and its newcomer of the year.
Oklahoma State senior forward Natasha Mack, the league’s top rebounder at 12.3 a game, was named the defensive player of the year and Iowa State’s Lexi Donarski the top freshman.
Smith is averaging 17.2 points and 9.2 rebounds a game for the Lady Bears, while also ranking second in the Big 12 with her 53.3 percent field goal percentage. Carrington came off the bench in 22 of 23 games and was second on Baylor’s team at 13.3 points per game.
Donarski, averaging 13.1 points, is the first Iowa State player in 23 years to earn freshman of the year honors.
First-teamers included Mack and Oklahoma’s Madi Williams. Mack joins Brittney Martin (2016) as one of just two Cowgirls to win the top defensive honor.
Smith, Iowa State’s Ashley Joens, Kansas State’s Ayoka Lee, TCU’s Lauren eard, Texas’ Charli Collier, Texas Tech’s Vivian Gray, West Virginia’s Kysre Gondrezick and Esmery Martinez were also first-teamers.
The sixth-ranked Lady Bears (22-2, 17-1 Big 12) carry a 14-game winning streak into the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City, Missouri. They won’t play until Friday, against the winner of Thursday’s first-round game between No. 8 seed TCU (9-14) and No. 9 seed Kansas (7-17).
Baylor, the winner of the most recent NCAA Tournament championship game played two years ago, has been to the title game in 10 of the past 11 Big 12 tournaments, and won nine of them.
Seventh-seeded Texas Tech (10-14) takes on No. 10 seed Kansas State (8-17) in the other first-round game Thursday, with that winner playing No. 2 seed West Virginia (19-5). The other quarterfinal matchups Friday are Texas (17-8) vs. Iowa State (16-9); and Oklahoma (12-11) against Oklahoma State (17-7).
