Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 58F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.