Oklahoma 105, Texas-San Antonio 66
Oklahoma used an early 18-0 run to pull away from UTSA in the first half and posted a 105-66 win Thursday night at Lloyd Noble Center.
It was the season opener for Oklahoma (1-0), while UTSA fell to 1-2. The game was originally slated for Nov. 25 but was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns in the OU program.
The 18-0 run gave OU a 25-7 lead and it grew to over 30 in the opening minutes of the second half.
Brady Manek had 29 points and five rebounds, connecting on 8 of 11 attempts from 3-point range. UTSA’s Jhivan Jackson, the nation’s No. 2 scorer as a junior with 26.8 points, matched that with 26 points, including four 3-pointers.
NSU 90, Missouri Southern 89
Cam Martin’s jumper at the buzzer was ruled late and gave the RiverHawks (1-1) the upset over No. 21 Missouri Southern (3-2).
Caleb Williams’ free throws gave MSU a 78-76 lead with 5:05 to play and the RiverHawks (0-2) fought MSSU off down the stretch. After missing the first of a two-shot foul, Williams hit the second with :08 left to break an 89-all tie. MSSU took a timeout, and the miss almost proved costly as it was ruled the ball was still in Martin’s hand when time ran out.
Williams finished with a game-high 36 points, including seven 3-pointers in 13 attempts. Kavion Hancock had 16, Rashad Perkins and Trey Sampson 11.
Martin led MSSU with 26 points.
The Lions had the largest lead by either team, 48-36 with 2:06 to go until halftime, and owned a 42-24 edge in rebounding.
Women: Missouri Southern 70, NSU 64
Cenia Hayes’ layup gave NSU its last lead of the game, 54-53, with 8:43 to play, but the Lions cut loose on a 7-0 run and never looked back. Hayes, who had 10 points, and leading scorer Shae Sanchez (18 points) both fouled out in the fourth.
In all, NSU had four score in double figures. Meagan Lee had 11 and Britney Ho had 10 each.
The RiverHawks (2-2) were 17-of-19 free throw line and scored 25 points off turnovers. The Lions (2-3) shot 48.3 percent from the field to the RiverHawks’ 32.8.
