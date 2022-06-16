The assignments for the SEC-Big 12 Men’s Basketball Challenge were announced Thursday.
Oklahoma will host Alabama and Oklahoma State will host Mississippi.
The games will be played Jan. 28.
This will mark the eighth consecutive year for all games to be played in one day. ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU will combine to televise the contests. Each conference has five home games and five on the road.
Big 12 teams are 48-41 (.539) in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Big 12 has a yearly Challenge record of 4-3-2 with wins in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2019. One game was canceled in 2021 due to COVID. Ties occurred in 2017 and 2020.
Television designations and game times will be announced when available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.