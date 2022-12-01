In a physical and foul-plagued contest, the 15th ranked Connors State Cowboys had too many weapons and ran past the Nighthawks from National Park (Ark.) College 95-86 Thursday night at Melvin Self Fieldhouse to remain unbeaten on the season.
A total of 59 fouls resulting in 66 free throws between the two teams kept the game from getting into any kind of steady rhythm. After being down early, Connors went on a 9-0 run at the 15-minute mark of the first half to take a seven-point lead and the Nighthakws would get no closer than six the rest of the night.
Connors led 47-39 at halftime and opened up a 22-point lead late in the game before coach Bill Muse emptied the bench and National Park outscored the Cowboys 20-7 over the final five minutes.
“I thought we played decently until the last few minutes of the second half when I put the subs in and they scored 10 points in two minutes which is unacceptable,” Muse said. “But I thought we guarded well enough tonight to be a championship caliber team.”
Jhamyl Fricas led five Cowboys in double figures with 23 points. Brayden Hubbard had 15, Donyae May and Xavier Glenn 14 each and Mason Alexander with 11.
The Cowboys play at 1 p.m. matinee contest Friday at Bartlesville against Oklahoma Wesleyan then return home Monday to close the semester against South Arkansas Community College.
Women: Connors 80, Arkansas-Cossatot 77
Yoni Releford had 25 for Connors with Kylie Eubanks adding 22, Samantha Shanks 13 and Zoe Nation 12. Releford, Nation and Kya Wilson all became ill with stomach-related issues on the way to the contest.
“We are resilient and fighters and love to win and it’s showing right now,” said CSC coach Jamie Fisher. “We’re battling a lot of adversity right now including a lot of foul trouble early.”
The Cowgirls (10-1) are at Oklahoma Wesleyan on Tuesday.
Thursday’s Games
MEN
Connecticut 74, Oklahoma St. 61
Fort Hays 96, NSU 87
Connors St. 95, National Parks 86
WOMEN
Tulsa 65, Duquesne 59
Fort Hays 88, NSU 52
Connors 80, Arkansas-Cossatot 77
Friday’s Games
MEN
Connors St. at Oklahoma Wesleyan, 1 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
MEN
Oklahoma at Villanova, 11:30 a.m., (CBS)
Oral Roberts at Tulsa, 2 p.m. (ESPN Plus)
NSU at Nebraska-Kearney, 4 p.m.
WOMEN
NSU at Nebraska-Kearney, 2 p.m.
North Texas at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m. (ESPN Plus)
Sunday’s Games
WOMEN
Lindenwood at Tulsa, 1 p.m. (ESPN Plus)
Ole Miss at Oklahoma, 2 p.m. (ESPN Plus)
Monday’s Games
MEN
South Arkiansas at Connors, 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.