Men
CONNORS 116, CENTRAL BAPTIST 58 — Following the Thanksgiving break, the Connors State Cowboys embarked on a three-game-in four-day swing with a win over Central Baptist (Ark) Tuesday night at Melvin Self Fieldhouse.
“We set it up this way so the guys will see what tournament play will be like in the playoffs,” said Cowboys head coach Bill Muse. “After playing the last few games where we didn’t use a lot of players, this was a feel-good game where everyone got some playing time.”
Connors (11-2, 0-2 OCAC) had seven players in double figures led by Tulsa Rogers freshman Marquel Sutton who tallied 18 points and eight rebounds. UCO transfer DJ Basey followed closely with 17 points, while Jordan Tillmon had 15, Jachoree Ealy knocked in 14, former Muskogee Rougher Xavier Brown and Xavier Glenn from Bixby had 12 each and Greg Johnson contributed 10 points.
TEXAS-DALLAS 89, BACONE 61 — Dalled led 45-31 at the half. For Bacone (0-14), Levi Wylie and Larrinson Ray Dolan each had 16 points and Malie Norfleet had 11.
Women
OKLAHOMA 84, SMU 72 — Ana Llanusa had 25 points, Taylor Robertson 19 and Madi Williams 15 as the Sooners moved to 6-1. Llanusa had a team-high 8 rebounds. Kelbie Washington had 10 assists. Savannah Wilkinson had 24 points for SMU (3-4).
