ARLINGTON BAPTIST 90, BACONE  76 (W) —  Bacone (3-14) steadied in the second half after falling behind by 21 at the half in the road loss on Tuesday.  Janaya McIntosh had 15 points  Malia Jacobs 15, Abilgail Benally 12 and Za’Riah Griffin 11.

 ARLINGTON BAPTIST 86, BACONE 76  (M) — Bacone dropped to 1-11 with the road loss. Sophomore forward Peyton Golightly had a game-high 31 points.  Jaylen Wheeler and Derek Factor had 12 each.

