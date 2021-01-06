TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Austin Richie posted 15 points as Tulsa topped South Florida 61-51 on Wednesday.
Elijah Joiner had 13 points and seven rebounds for Tulsa (7-3, 4-1 American Athletic Conference), which earned its sixth straight win. Brandon Rachal added 13 points and six rebounds, and Darien Jackson had 10 points.
Jamir Chaplin had 16 points for the Bulls (6-5, 2-3). Caleb Murphy and Xavier Castaneda each had 12 points.
South Florida scored a season-low 27 points in the second half.
WOMEN
OKLAHOMA 75, TEXAS TECH 74 — Mandy Simpson’s free throws with :08 left proved to be the game-winners. Vivian Gray’s jumper with :02 left was off the mark as the Sooners, down nine on several occasions in the fourth and as late as the 4:07 mark, rallied to win its first Big 12 contest in four tries.
Taylor Robertson’s 3 with :37 left gave OU (4-5, 1-3) its first lead since the middle part of a third quarter that saw Tech outscore OU 22-8 to lead 53-48. Robertson led OU with 24 points. Gabby Gregory had 16, Madi Williams 12 and Simpson 10.
Texas Tech is 6-4, 1-3.
TULSA 62, CINCINNATI 57 — Wyvette Mayberry had a team-best and career-high 20 points, while Jessika Evans added personal-bests of 13 points and nine rebounds for TU (2-3, 1-3 AAC). Maya Mayberry tallied 11 points, Rebecca Lescay recorded five assists, and Desiree Lewis and Kayla Moutry both had four steals. Cincinnati is 2-6, 1-3.
