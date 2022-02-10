NSU 71, NEBRASKA-KEARNEY 63 (M) — NSU (12-11, 7-10 MIAA) trailed by 10, 48-38, with 15:22 to play, and by 3 as late as 3:04 remaining, but rallied to win at home, scoring the final eight points of the contest.
Tylor Arnold’s 3 with 1:39 to play gave the RiverHawks the lead for good. Arnold along with Emeka Obukwelu had 18 points with Dillon Bailey adding 17.
NSU had a 12-0 advantage in second-chance points.
NEBRASKA-KEARNEY 71, NSU 49 (W)— Maleeah Langstaff hit the first two points of the game but UNK followed with 10 unanswered and went on to win. Langstaff had 15 points. Zaria Collins had 7 points and 8 rebounds. NSU was 17-of-52 from the field for 32.7 percent.
NSU fell to 5-18 and 3-14 in the MIAA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.