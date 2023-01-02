STILLWATER — Bryce Thompson scored 15 points and Oklahoma State held off West Virginia late to win its Big 12 Conference home opener, 67-60 on Monday night.
The Mountaineers ended last week ranked No. 24, but they dropped out of the Associated Press poll after falling at Kansas State in overtime, 82-76 and now are 0-2 in conference.
Oklahoma State saw a 15-point halftime lead evaporate in a 69-67 loss to No. 4 Kansas in their conference opener, but found enough offense late to hold on, but it was as much a case of subtraction as it was offensive addition.
Erik Stevenson knocked down three 3-pointers in just over a minute, the third with 7:17 left to give West Virginia its first lead of the game, 53-51, but was whistled for a technical foul, and with it his fourth personal foul, allegedly for a making an inappropriate gesture to the crowd. He was whistled for an offensive foul with just under six minutes left to foul out of the game with a team-high 17 points.
But with their hot hand on the bench, the Mountaineers scored just five points the rest of the way. Thompson hit two free throws to put the Cowboys in front with just under four minutes left and Avery Anderson III drove the baseline for a layup to make it 62-58 with 1:52 left.
Anderson hit 6 of 10 from the field and finished with 13 points for Oklahoma State (9-5, 1-1). John-Michael Wright added 11 points and dished four assists and Kalib Boone added 10 points and grabbed six rebounds.
Stevenson hit 3 of 7 from distance, grabbed four boards, dished two assists and made three steals to lead West Virginia (10-4, 0-2). Tre Mitchell added 16 points with seven rebounds and two assists.
Oklahoma State, which lost at Kansas in its Big 12 opener on Saturday, plays host to No. 6 Texas on Saturday.
Men:
NSU 75, Missouri Western 73
NSU led 42-30 at the half, shooting 61.5 percent from the field, but it took Dillon Bailey’s free throws with .6 seconds left to give the RiverHawks (7-4, 4-3) the final points of the game and a road win.
Bailey finished with 18 points, same as Christian Cook. Rashad Perkins had 16 points.
Missouri Western is 7-5 and 3-3.
Women: Missouri Western 74, NSU 53
NSU fell behind 65-34 through three quarters and cut into the margin some in the fourth but fell to 4-7 and 1-6 in MIAA play. Missouri Western is 12-4 and 6-2.
Courtney Lee had 11 points and Mika Scott 10 for the RiverHawks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.