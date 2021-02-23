WASHBURN 88, NSU 73 — Coming off two weekend wins over UCO, the RiverHawks stumbled on the road and fell to 4-16.
Troy Locke had 20 points for the RiverHawks. Christian Cook had 16. They trailed 48-32 at the half. Tyler Nelson had a game-high 24 for the Ichabods (15-5).
The Ichabods used a combined 19 unanswered point run in the final seven minutes of the first half to take command.
"We had a hard time guarding them all night, they (Washburn) were able to do what they wanted with the basketball," said NSU coach Ja Havens. "They are a fun team to watch except when you are playing against them and give them a lot of credit."
The RiverHawks’ stretch gauntlet of five games in a week, due in part to COVID postponements, concludes on Wednesday at Emporia State.
FROM MONDAY
Connors 103, Arkansas Baptist 95 — Jarquavious Cain, Jahcoree Ealy and Jordan Tillmon combined for 80 points and the Cowboys moved to 7-0 overall, 3-0 in OCAC. Cain had 28 points Ealy 27 and Tillmon 25. The Cowboys shot 63 percent on the night. Brandon Taylor added 11 points and Gavin Harris had 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.