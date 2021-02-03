HOUSTON 65, TULSA 63 (M) — Host Tulsa made a late charge at Houston but ran out of time Wednesday night.
The Hurricane (6-5, 5-2 AAC) trailed by 17 points, 60-43, with 6:21 to go. Austin Richie made the first of two free throws to make what wound up as the final score, but SMU’s Feron Hunt got the rebound as time expired.
Curtis Haywood II led Tulsa with 18 points. Brandon Rachal had 15, six points coming in the final stretch including a dunk off the second of back-to-back Mustang turnovers to cut it to 64-58 with 1:41 to play. Kendric Davis led SMU (10-4, 6-4) and all scorers with 22 points.
TCU 81, OSU 78 (M) — Jaedon LeDee’s bucket-and-one with :04 left sent OSU (11-5, 4-5) to the loss in Fort Worth.
The Cowboys led 78-76 on free throws by Bryce Williams with :24 left. Mike Miles’ layup tied it at 78 with :17. LeDee drew the foul by Avery Anderson on the layup.
TCU (10-7, 3-5) led by 58-51 with 10:11 to play before the game tightened up down the stretch.
Cade Cunningham had 19 points to lead OSU, which had four in double figures: Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe with 17, Rondel Walker with 16 and Bryce Williams with 11.
TEXAS 69, OKLAHOMA 58 (W) — Texas’ Charlie Collier had 32 points and 15 rebounds and the Longhorns (13-4, 7-3) rode a fast start to a win in Norman on Wednesday.
Madi Williams led OU (6-8, 3-6) with 17 points. Taylor Robertson had 14 points including four 3-pointers. Gabby Gregory had 11 points.
HOUSTON 64, TULSA 56 (W) — Rebecca Lescay had a team-best 19 points, while Maya Mayberry added 12 points and Wyvette Mayberry scored 10. Desiree Lewis pulled down a team-high 11 rebounds. The Golden Hurricane fell to 5-7 on the season and 4-7 in American Athletic Conference play, while the Cougars moved to 10-5 and 7-4.
Checotah grad Olivia Clayton, a freshman, had four points on 2-of-3 shooting off the bench.
