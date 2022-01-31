Area college glance

Saturday’s Games

MEN

Auburn 86, Oklahoma 68

Florida 81, Oklahoma St. 72

Missouri Southern 77, NSU 66

Bacone 88, Lincoln (Ill.) Christian 85

Oral Roberts 89, Denver 80

Tulsa 76, S. Florida 45

WOMEN

Kansas 68, Oklahoma St. 54

Oklahoma 65, Texas 63

Missouri Southern 55, NSU 47

Oral Roberts 69, Denver 64

Cincinnati 66, Tulsa 60

Monday’s Games

MEN

TCU 72, Oklahoma 63

Connors 90, Eastern 70

WOMEN

Eastern 93, Connors 44

Tuesday’s Games

MEN

College of Ozarks vs. Bacone at Okmulgee, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita St., 8 p.m. (ESPNU)

WOMEN

College of Ozarks vs. Bacone at Okmulgee, 5 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

MEN

Oklahoma St. at Kansas St., 8 p.m. (ESPNU)

WOMEN

Oklahoma at Baylor, 7 p.m.(ESPN Plus)

Oklahoma St. at Kansas, 7 p.m. (ESPN Plus)

Houston at Tulsa, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN Plus)

Thursday’s Games

MEN

Emporia St. at NSU, 7:30 p.m.

W. Illinois at Oral Roberts, 7 p.m.

WOMEN

Emporia St. at NSU, 5:30 p.m.

Oral Roberts at W. Illinois, 6 p.m.

Friday’s Games

MEN

Wilberforce University at Bacone at Haskell Indian Nations, Lawrence, Kan., noon

WOMEN

Wilberforce University at Bacone at Haskell Indian Nations, Lawrence, Kan., 5 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

MEN

Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., 11 a.m. (ESPN2)

Tulsa at Temple, 1 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Denver, 3 p.m.

Washburn at NSU, 3:30 p.m.

Northern New Mexico vs. Bacone at Lawrence, Kan,  5 p.m.

WOMEN

Oral Roberts at St. Thomas, 1 p.m.

Washburn at NSU, 1:30 p.m.

W. Virginia at Oklahoma, 3 p.m. (BSO)

Oklahoma St. at Iowa St., 6 p.m. (ESPNPlus)

Northern New Mexico vs. Bacone at Lawrence, Kan., noon

Sunday’s Games

WOMEN

Tulsa at Wichita St., 2 p.m. (ESPN Plus)

 

