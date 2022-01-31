Area college glance
Saturday’s Games
MEN
Auburn 86, Oklahoma 68
Florida 81, Oklahoma St. 72
Missouri Southern 77, NSU 66
Bacone 88, Lincoln (Ill.) Christian 85
Oral Roberts 89, Denver 80
Tulsa 76, S. Florida 45
WOMEN
Kansas 68, Oklahoma St. 54
Oklahoma 65, Texas 63
Missouri Southern 55, NSU 47
Oral Roberts 69, Denver 64
Cincinnati 66, Tulsa 60
Monday’s Games
MEN
TCU 72, Oklahoma 63
Connors 90, Eastern 70
WOMEN
Eastern 93, Connors 44
Tuesday’s Games
MEN
College of Ozarks vs. Bacone at Okmulgee, 7 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita St., 8 p.m. (ESPNU)
WOMEN
College of Ozarks vs. Bacone at Okmulgee, 5 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
MEN
Oklahoma St. at Kansas St., 8 p.m. (ESPNU)
WOMEN
Oklahoma at Baylor, 7 p.m.(ESPN Plus)
Oklahoma St. at Kansas, 7 p.m. (ESPN Plus)
Houston at Tulsa, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN Plus)
Thursday’s Games
MEN
Emporia St. at NSU, 7:30 p.m.
W. Illinois at Oral Roberts, 7 p.m.
WOMEN
Emporia St. at NSU, 5:30 p.m.
Oral Roberts at W. Illinois, 6 p.m.
Friday’s Games
MEN
Wilberforce University at Bacone at Haskell Indian Nations, Lawrence, Kan., noon
WOMEN
Wilberforce University at Bacone at Haskell Indian Nations, Lawrence, Kan., 5 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
MEN
Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., 11 a.m. (ESPN2)
Tulsa at Temple, 1 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Denver, 3 p.m.
Washburn at NSU, 3:30 p.m.
Northern New Mexico vs. Bacone at Lawrence, Kan, 5 p.m.
WOMEN
Oral Roberts at St. Thomas, 1 p.m.
Washburn at NSU, 1:30 p.m.
W. Virginia at Oklahoma, 3 p.m. (BSO)
Oklahoma St. at Iowa St., 6 p.m. (ESPNPlus)
Northern New Mexico vs. Bacone at Lawrence, Kan., noon
Sunday’s Games
WOMEN
Tulsa at Wichita St., 2 p.m. (ESPN Plus)
