Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Cloudy in the morning, then off and on rain showers during the afternoon hours. High 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 33F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.