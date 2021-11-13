Sam Griffin’s game-high 21 points were not enough as Air Force overcame an 11-point deficit to take a 59-58 win in the opening round game of the Sunshine Slam in front of 2,538 fans Saturday afternoon at the Donald W. Reynolds Center.
AFA’s Camden Vender Zwaag knocked down his third three-pointer of the game with 0:23 on the clock to take the 59-58 lead. Griffin’s turnaround jumper in the paint with 0:01 left bounced around the rim and off, thus giving the Falcons the road victory.
Both teams are now 1-1 on the season.
