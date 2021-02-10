An early second-half surge got Tulsa back in the game, but the Hurricane faded and eventually dropped a 58-48 decision to Tulane in American Athletic Conference action at the Reynolds Center in Tulsa on Wednesday.
Tulane led 38-25 at the half, but Tulsa’s Elijah Joiner had a pair of layups and an assist on a 3-pointer by Brandon Rachal during the 10-0 rally to get to within 38-35 with 16:08 to play. The Green Wave (8-7, 3-7) answered it with an 11-0 run of their own to go up 49-35 with 9:52 to play.
Tulsa (9-9, 6-7) would get no closer than eight the rest of the way and has now dropped three consecutive games.
Rachal finished with 14 points, the lone TU player in double figures. He also had 10 rebounds. Joiner would finish with 9 points.
Tulsa was 4-of-21 from 3-point range, Tulane 8-of-19. The Green Wave also spent more time at the line, shooting 14-of-17 to Tulsa’s 2-of-7, although no Hurricane player fouled out.
Jaylen Forbes had 20 points for Tulane.
Tulsa is now off almost a week, returning to action on Tuesday at home against Temple.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.