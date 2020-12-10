KANSAS 74, OU 64 (W) —Playing with just six players due to COVID-19 contact tracing efforts, OU held a fully-staffed KU squad a back-and-forth contest into the fourth quarter before Kansas pulled away in the final five minutes.

OU shot 42.1 percent (24-for-57) from the floor as Gabby Gregory led all players with 22 points. The sophomore was 4-for-4 from the charity stripe and added five rebounds and a block on the night.

Liz Scott notched her first career double-double as she scored 10 points and collected 10 boards. Taylor Robertson also scored 10 as did Naveah Tot.

The Sooners host Texas State at 2 p.m. Sunday.

 

BASKETBALL

Area college glance

Wednesday’s Game 

MEN

Xavier 99, Oklahoma 77

Thursday’s Game

WOMEN

Kansas 74, Oklahoma 64

Friday’s Games

MEN

Bacone at Texas A&M-Texarkana, 7 p.m.

WOMEN

Bacone at Texas A&M-Texarkana, 5 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

MEN

Oklahoma State at Wichita State, 2 p.m.

Florida A&M at Oklahoma, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

WOMEN

Tulsa at Oklahoma State, 2 p.m.

Texas State at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.

