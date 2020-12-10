KANSAS 74, OU 64 (W) —Playing with just six players due to COVID-19 contact tracing efforts, OU held a fully-staffed KU squad a back-and-forth contest into the fourth quarter before Kansas pulled away in the final five minutes.
OU shot 42.1 percent (24-for-57) from the floor as Gabby Gregory led all players with 22 points. The sophomore was 4-for-4 from the charity stripe and added five rebounds and a block on the night.
Liz Scott notched her first career double-double as she scored 10 points and collected 10 boards. Taylor Robertson also scored 10 as did Naveah Tot.
The Sooners host Texas State at 2 p.m. Sunday.
BASKETBALL
Area college glance
Wednesday’s Game
MEN
Xavier 99, Oklahoma 77
Thursday’s Game
WOMEN
Kansas 74, Oklahoma 64
Friday’s Games
MEN
Bacone at Texas A&M-Texarkana, 7 p.m.
WOMEN
Bacone at Texas A&M-Texarkana, 5 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
MEN
Oklahoma State at Wichita State, 2 p.m.
Florida A&M at Oklahoma, 4 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
WOMEN
Tulsa at Oklahoma State, 2 p.m.
Texas State at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.