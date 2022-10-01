WARRENSBURG, Mo.– Tyler Crawford booted a pair of field goals, including his third 50-yarder of the football season, but Northeastern State dropped a 35-13 decision to Central Missouri on Saturday afternoon at Walton Stadium.
In giving coach Josh Lamberson his first win as Central Missouri's coach, the Mules (1-4, 1-4 MIAA) limited Northeastern State (1-4, 1-4) to 180 yards of offense. NSU used three quarterbacks during the game, with starter Jacob Frazier giving way to Ben Ward in the third quarter and Grant Elerick playing the entire fourth quarter for the RiverHawks.
Central Missouri, which opened the season against longtime NCAA Division II power Pittsburg State before facing three top-25 teams, won for the ninth straight time against NSU, evening its all-time series against the RiverHawks at 9-9.
Crawford, the reigning MIAA special teams player of the week, made a case for repeating that honor, averaging 45 yards on six punts in addition to his field goals. He booted his first field goal, from 47 yards, with 4:01 left in the first quarter, putting NSU ahead 3-0.
After a subsequent Central Missouri punt buried NSU at its own 2, the RiverHawks didn't record a first down and the Mules took over at the 50 after a punt by Crawford. On the first play, quarterback Cedric Case hit Trevor Twehous in stride on a touchdown pass and the Mules led 7-3 after the conversion kick. Case finished 19 of 27 passing for 237 yards and two scores, and added a 5-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Central Missouri led 14-3 at halftime after the first of Xavier Jackson's two rushing touchdowns, a 2-yard plunge with 1:09 left in the second quarter. Case connected with Arkell Smith on a 34-yard touchdown pass with 10:30 left in the third quarter, making it 21-3.
After a drive led by Ward – that was set up by Dawandrick Crockett's first interception of the season – Crawford nailed a 50-yard field goal. It was Crawford's sixth field goal of the season, and he has the three longest field goals of the season in the MIAA.
Jackson scored on a 1-yard, fourth-down dive late in the third quarter. NSU coach J.J. Eckert challenged the play under a new system instituted this season by the MIAA, but replays proved inconclusive and officials upheld the touchdown call.
Elerick – who started nine games last season for NSU – provided a highlight for the RiverHawks with a 51-yard, fourth-down touchdown pass to Malik Antwine with 4:36 left. It was Elerick's first scoring pass this season.
Darius Salters was NSU's leading rusher, with 14 carries for 32 yards. Antwine caught three passes for 64 yards, while Claude Williams had three catches for 33 yards.
NSU now faces a short week of preparation before the RiverHawks travel to Edmond, Okla., to face archrival Central Oklahoma on Thursday. UCO is 3-2 this season and owns a win over then-No. 2-ranked Northwest Missouri State.
