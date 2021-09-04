Braden Gleason threw three touchdown passes in the first half as Emporia State handed Northeastern State a 38-7 loss in the 2021 season opener for both teams Saturday at Doc Wadley Stadium.
Emporia State built a 28-0 halftime lead on the help of three of those tosses. Sam Dobbins kicked a 34-yard field goal in the third quarter to raise the lead to 31-0. Darius Hopkins’ 7-yard run with 7:05 to go in the game gave NSU itsonly points.
Gleason was 28 of 40 for 322 yards. Backup quarterback Jack Diamond added a fourth TD pass in the fourth quarter, making it 31-7.
ECU had 527 yards of total offense, 384 through the air. NSU had 159 total yards, 103 through the air. RiverHawks quarterback Jacob Medrano was 7 of 12 for 47 yards. Grant Elerick was 4-of-11 for 36 yards and was intercepted once.
NSU’s losing streak of regular season games reached a national-high 25 games. The RiverHawks had only one game in 2020, against NCAA Tarleton State last spring, but it was an exhibition for NSU. The MIAA regular season in the fall of 2020 was canceled due to the pandemic.
The RiverHawks hit the road next, going to Missouri Southern next Saturday for a 2 p.m. game.
