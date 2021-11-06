TAHLEQUAH -- Northeastern State's offensive struggles continued in a 64-6 Senior Day loss Saturday to Fort Hays State.
The RiverHawks (2-8, 2-8 MIAA) were limited to 13 first downs and had 146 yards of offense. Fort Hays State had 619 yards of offense with 334 on the ground to improve to 5-5 overall and in conference.
NSU's defense forced the Tigers to go three-and-out on their first two drives. Fort Hays State would need 13 plays and 69 yards to close out the quarter with a score. Michael Powell would have a block on the extra point as the first quarter finished with just a 6-0 lead for the Tigers.
Fort Hays would score 23 unanswered in the second before Jacob Frazier connected with Drew Elerick on an 11-yard touchdown for NSU as time expired, making it 29-7.
Frazier was 17-of-29 under center with 146 yards. Dashawn Williams had six catches for 37 yards.
Triumphant Olatunji paced the NSU defense with 12 tackles and had an interception in the first quarter. Dawandrick Crockett broke up three passes in the secondary, with NSU having seven overall.
NSU, which went winless at home for the third consecutive season skipping the COVID-cancelled 2020 campaign, a string of 18 games, closes out the season with a noon kickoff next Saturday at Nebraska-Kearney.
