Chuba Hubbard, the reigning Big 12 Conference Offensive Player of the Year — as voted on by coaches in 2019, was named the All-Big 12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year on Thursday, as voted by the media.
Hubbard is the country’s reigning rushing leader, churning out 2,094 yards last season — though it wasn’t enough to earn him the Doak Walker Award given out to the country’s best running back.
Other Cowboys honored were receiver Tylan Wallace, offensive lineman Teven Jenkins and defensive back Kolby Harvell-Peel. Peel made first team last fall, Wallace second team.
Oklahoma redshirt freshman Spencer Rattler, while not yet officially named the Sooners’ starting quarterback, was voted Rattler preseason Newcomer of the Year. Sooner receiver Charleston Rambo, kicker Gabe Brkic, offensive linemen Creed Humphrey and Adrian Ealy and defensive lineman Ronnie Perkins made the team. Humphrey made first-team honors last fall, Brkic, Ealy and Perkins were all second-teamers.
West Virginia defensive lineman Darius Stills is the team’s Defensive Player of the Year.
The conference will announce its preseason poll Friday.
The Big 12 media day has been moved to a virtual event August 3.
2020 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team
|OFFENSE
|Pos.
|Player
|School
|Class
|Hometown
|QB
|Sam Ehlinger 3
|Texas
|Sr.
|Austin, Texas
|RB
|Pooka Williams Jr. 1
|Kansas
|Jr.
|New Orleans, La.
|RB
|Chuba Hubbard 1^
|Oklahoma State
|Jr.
|Sherwood Park, Alberta
|FB
|Nick Lenners 1
|Kansas State
|Jr.
|Lincoln, Neb.
|WR
|Andrew Parchment 3
|Kansas
|Sr.
|Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
|WR
|Charleston Rambo
|Oklahoma
|Jr.
|Cedar Hill, Texas
|WR
|Tylan Wallace 2^
|Oklahoma State
|Sr.
|Fort Worth, Texas
|TE
|Charlie Kolar 1
|Iowa State
|Jr.
|Norman
|OL
|Creed Humphrey 1^
|Oklahoma
|Jr.
|Shawnee
|OL
|Adrian Ealy 2
|Oklahoma
|Jr.
|Gonzales, La.
|OL
|Teven Jenkins 3
|Oklahoma State
|Sr.
|Topeka, Kan.
|OL
|Samuel Cosmi 2^
|Texas
|Jr.
|Humble, Texas
|OL
|Jack Anderson
|Texas Tech
|Jr.
|Frisco, Texas
|PK
|Gabe Brkic 2
|Oklahoma
|So.
|Chardon, Ohio
|KR/PR
|Joshua Youngblood 1
|Kansas State
|So.
|Tampa, Fla.
|DEFENSE
|Pos.
|Player
|School
|Class
|Hometown
|DL
|JaQuan Bailey
|Iowa State
|Sr.
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|DL
|Wyatt Hubert 1
|Kansas State
|Jr.
|Topeka, Kan.
|DL
|Ronnie Perkins 2
|Oklahoma
|Jr.
|St. Louis, Mo.
|DL
|Eli Howard 2
|Texas Tech
|Sr.
|San Angelo, Texas
|DL
|Darius Stills
|West Virginia
|Sr.
|Fairmont, W.Va.
|LB
|Terrel Bernard 2
|Baylor
|Jr.
|La Porte, Texas
|LB
|Garret Wallow 1
|TCU
|Sr.
|New Orleans, La.
|LB
|Joseph Ossai 3
|Texas
|Jr.
|Conroe, Texas
|DB
|Greg Eisworth 1
|Iowa State
|Sr.
|Grand Prairie, Texas
|DB
|Kolby Harvell-Peel 1
|Oklahoma State
|Jr.
|College Station, Texas
|DB
|Trevon Moehrig 1
|TCU
|Jr.
|Spring Branch, Texas
|DB
|DShawn Jamison
|Texas
|Jr.
|Houston, Texas
|DB
|Caden Sterns
|Texas
|Jr.
|Cibolo, Texas
|P
|Austin McNamara 1
|Texas Tech
|So.
|Gilbert, Ariz.
1 - First Team selection in 2019.
2 - Second Team selection in 2019.
3 - Honorable Mention in 2019
^ - Unanimous Preseason Team selection
Players listed at each position alphabetically by school.
