Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard seeks yardage in a 2019 game.

 AP

Chuba Hubbard, the reigning Big 12 Conference Offensive Player of the Year — as voted on by coaches in 2019, was named the All-Big 12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year on Thursday, as voted by the media.

Hubbard is the country’s reigning rushing leader, churning out 2,094 yards last season — though it wasn’t enough to earn him the Doak Walker Award given out to the country’s best running back. 

Other Cowboys honored were receiver Tylan Wallace, offensive lineman Teven Jenkins and defensive back Kolby Harvell-Peel. Peel made first team last fall, Wallace second team.

 Oklahoma redshirt freshman Spencer Rattler, while not yet officially named the Sooners’ starting quarterback, was voted Rattler preseason Newcomer of the Year. Sooner receiver Charleston Rambo, kicker Gabe Brkic, offensive linemen Creed Humphrey and Adrian Ealy and defensive lineman Ronnie Perkins made the team. Humphrey made first-team honors last fall, Brkic, Ealy and Perkins were all second-teamers.

West Virginia defensive lineman  Darius Stills is the team’s Defensive Player of the Year.

The conference will announce its preseason poll Friday.

The Big 12 media day has been moved to a virtual event August 3.

 

 

2020 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team

OFFENSE
Pos.PlayerSchoolClassHometown
QBSam Ehlinger 3TexasSr.Austin, Texas
RBPooka Williams Jr. 1KansasJr.New Orleans, La.
RBChuba Hubbard 1^Oklahoma StateJr.Sherwood Park, Alberta
FBNick Lenners 1Kansas StateJr.Lincoln, Neb.
WRAndrew Parchment 3KansasSr.Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
WRCharleston RamboOklahomaJr.Cedar Hill, Texas
WRTylan Wallace 2^Oklahoma StateSr.Fort Worth, Texas
TECharlie Kolar 1Iowa State    Jr.Norman
OLCreed Humphrey 1^OklahomaJr.Shawnee
OLAdrian Ealy 2OklahomaJr.Gonzales, La.
OLTeven Jenkins 3Oklahoma StateSr.Topeka, Kan.
OLSamuel Cosmi 2^TexasJr.Humble, Texas
OLJack AndersonTexas TechJr.Frisco, Texas
PKGabe Brkic 2OklahomaSo.Chardon, Ohio
KR/PRJoshua Youngblood 1Kansas StateSo.Tampa, Fla.
 
DEFENSE
Pos.PlayerSchoolClassHometown
DLJaQuan BaileyIowa StateSr.    Jacksonville, Fla.
DLWyatt Hubert 1Kansas StateJr.Topeka, Kan.
DLRonnie Perkins 2OklahomaJr.St. Louis, Mo.
DLEli Howard 2Texas TechSr.San Angelo, Texas
DLDarius StillsWest VirginiaSr.Fairmont, W.Va.
LBTerrel Bernard 2BaylorJr.La Porte, Texas
LBGarret Wallow 1TCUSr.New Orleans, La.
LBJoseph Ossai 3TexasJr.Conroe, Texas
DBGreg Eisworth    Iowa StateSr.Grand Prairie, Texas
DBKolby Harvell-Peel 1Oklahoma StateJr.College Station, Texas
DBTrevon Moehrig 1 TCUJr.Spring Branch, Texas
DBDShawn JamisonTexasJr.Houston, Texas
DBCaden SternsTexasJr.Cibolo, Texas
PAustin McNamara 1Texas TechSo.Gilbert, Ariz.

1 - First Team selection in 2019.
2 - Second Team selection in 2019.
3 - Honorable Mention in 2019 
^ - Unanimous Preseason Team selection

Players listed at each position alphabetically by school.

