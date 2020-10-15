The Tulsa Hurricane's football contest with No. 8 Cincinnati has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Bearcats program, the American Athletic Conference announced Thursday morning.
The game was slated to kick off at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Chapman Stadium, but will now be played Dec. 5 in Tulsa, according to a statement from the American Athletic Conference.
The game is the second COVID-related postponement for Tulsa, the other being the non-conference matchup with Oklahoma State.
