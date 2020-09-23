TULSA — The University of Tulsa and Arkansas State Athletic Departments announced today that this Saturday's football game (Sept. 26) scheduled to be played in Jonesboro, Arkansas, has been postponed.
The postponement is due to Arkansas State's stated inability to assemble a two-deep depth chart at one position group that would allow the game to be played safely.
Arkansas State and Tulsa officials are working together to find a new date to reschedule the game.
"We're obviously disappointed for our football team not being able to compete this weekend, but the health and safety of our student-athletes will always come first," said Tulsa's Interim Director of Athletics Rick Dickson.
Earlier Tulsa home games against Toledo (Sept. 5) and Northwestern State (Sept. 19) were not played due to the cancellation of their seasons.
Tulsa's next game will be its American Athletic Conference opener against the nation's 13th-ranked UCF Knights slated for next Saturday, October 3, in Orlando, Florida. The game will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. (CT) and aired on ESPN2.
