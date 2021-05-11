Oklahoma is ninth after a 24-over 312 in the second round Tuesday and sits five shots behind the Columbus (Ohio) Regional cutline that will determine the NCAA championship qualifiers.
Kaitlin Milligan is in 13th at 3-over to lead OU. But, she dropped from second to 13th, eight shots off the lead but is tied for third among players not on qualifying teams entering the final round. Mikhaela Fortuna, tied for 21st at 7-over, had the Sooners’ low-round of the day, closing with two pars and a birdie to post a 4-over 76.
Georgia leads at 1-over 577. Jenny Bae is at 5-under 139 atop the leaderboard.
The top six squads follow the Sooners in groups of three off the first tee, and if necessary, teams will use a playoff format to break ties.
Stanford Regional
Oklahoma State is 1-over after two rounds. Stanford at 25-under 543 has a 22-shot lead over second-place Virginia Tech. The Cowgirls are at 569, 26 back.
The Cardinal are tied atop the individual board. Angelina Ye shot 66 and is 7-over, tied with teammate Rachel Heck, who carded a 67.
Oklahoma State’s Maja Stark, who shared the first-round lead with a 67, shot a 69 and is tied with Stanford’s Brooke Seay, one back of the leaders.
The next closest Cowgirl is Isabella Fierro, tied for 15th at 142. She shot another 71.
NSU 10th
NSU shot a 32-over 320 on Tuesday in the first-round of the NCAA Division II championship. The RiverHawks are 21 shots behind Limestone University at 11-over.
Camila Madariaga of Lynn shot a 2-under 70 and leads three others by one shot. Two RiverHawks are among 10 golfers tied for 29th at 7-over — Yasmin Hang and Kelly Watson shot 79s. Aitiana Hernandez is one shot back at 80.
The 54-hole tournament continues with 18 holes on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.